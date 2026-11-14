Mammootty's OM gets a new release date after avoiding Jailer 2 clash, Dhanush-starrer trailer out | Watch

After a long wait, the much-anticipated trailer for Dhanush’s film O.M Chapter 1: Uthiram – The Blood Wood, also known as Operation Mole, has finally been released, and it appears to have lived up to expectations. The trailer takes viewers into the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Dhanush plays a woodcutter who finds himself deeply entangled in the dangerous syndicate.

Sai Pallavi, currently winning hearts as Sita in Ramayana, makes a strong impression as CBI officer Nithya Reddy. Meanwhile, Mammootty looks commanding in the role of a politician.

O.M. gets new release date

The makers of Mammootty and Dhanush's much-anticipated film OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood have confirmed that it will release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The film was initially scheduled for October 16, but the makers postponed it to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which was set to release a day earlier.

Dhanush had addressed the postponement in a social media statement in September, explaining that the team did not want to compete with Rajinikanth's film. He also clarified that OM would not release during the Diwali window, as Suriya's Scene was already lined up for the festive period. The makers eventually settled on November 20 for its theatrical release.

Mammootty and Sai Pallavi shine in the trailer for Dhanush's O.M

The trailer for O.M Chapter 1: Uthiram offers a glimpse of Sai Pallavi's character, who embodies a blend of integrity, intelligence, youthful energy and experience. She is seen leading Operation Mole and attempting to expose the smuggling network. One of the biggest surprises in the film is Mammootty's entry as a politician. Sharing the screen with Dhanush for the first time, he portrays a powerful and mysterious figure who appears to be pulling the strings of the entire operation from behind the scenes.

A Bollywood actor joins the cast of Dhanush's O.M

The trailer for O.M Chapter 1: Uthiram also features a glimpse of Naseeruddin Shah. Although not much has been revealed about his character, he appears to have a relatively small role. Alongside these four established actors, the film also features Sreeleela, who plays Dhanush's wife.

Watch the trailer here:

More deets about the film

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for Amaran, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Produced by Wunderbar Films and R-Tech Studios, the film is intended to launch a franchise.

With its action sequences, performances and engaging storyline, O.M could emerge as one of the notable Tamil releases of the year. The project is the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

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