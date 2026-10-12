Malayalam filmmaker Kaja Hussain arrested, accused of stealing Rs 80,000 phone and two laptops

Shocking news has emerged regarding Kaja Hussain, the Malayalam film director and producer known for movies like Kallanmaarude Veedu. Police arrested him on Sunday at the Palakkad railway station in Kerala. The Palakkad Railway Police arrested him for stealing expensive phones and laptops from passengers travelling on trains. An official from the Shornur Railway Police Station stated that they traced Hussain following an investigation launched after a woman reported the theft of her mobile phone.

What did the police say?

An official from the Shornur Railway Police Station informed reporters that Kaja Hussain is accused of stealing items such as mobile phones and laptops. Police stated that the accused had fled after stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 80,000 from a female passenger travelling on the Mangaluru Central Intercity SF Express two days prior; the police had been searching for him since then.

Case registered under these sections

After the theft, the Railway Police registered a case under Section 305 of the BNS (theft in a dwelling house, means of transport, or place of worship) and began an investigation, which led to Hussain's arrest on Sunday. Kaja Hussain is the director and producer of the notable Malayalam film Kallanmaarude Veedu, released in 2024. According to the police, Hussain suffered heavy financial losses after the film flopped commercially, leading to a dire financial situation. Consequently, he turned to theft to recover his losses and earn money, beginning to commit thefts on trains.

Theft of 2 laptops and 1 mobile in Shornur area

An official from the Shornur Railway Police Station stated that the investigation so far has revealed Kaja Hussain stole two laptops and a mobile phone worth Rs 80,000 in the Shornur area. Additionally, Kaja is accused of stealing two laptops in Kozhikode. This news has also left people in the entertainment industry shocked. It is worth noting that after the film Kallanmaarude Veedu flopped, Kaja Hussain had accused the film's actor, Bijukuttan, of failing to appear for promotions, which caused significant damage to the movie. He maintained that had the actor been present during the promotional activities, it would have created a different impact on the audience, and his fans would certainly have turned up to watch the film.

(Input: PTI)

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