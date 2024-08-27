Malayalam film director M Mohan dies at 76 due to prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : X Malayalam film director M Mohan dies at 76

Veteran filmmaker M Mohan died today on Tuesday, August 27 in Kochi due to prolonged illness. He breathed his last at a private hospital. He was 76 years old. According to reports, the Malayalam filmmaker was undergoing treatment for some age-related ailments in Kochi. He is survived by his wife Anupama and two sons Upendhar Mohan and Purandar Mohan.

Made the last film in 2005

M Mohan's wife is also a famous Kuchipudi dancer and has worked as an actress in the Malayalam film industry. The sudden demise of the filmmaker has left the film industry in mourning. The director started his career in the late 1970s and made his last film in 2005. Some of his best works include Idavela, Vida Parayum Munpe, Alolam, Theertham, Mukham, Angane Oru Avadhikalathu, Paksha and Mangalam Nerunnu.

A look at his career

M Mohan gave hits like Shalini Ente Koottukari, Idavela and Kochu Kochu Thettukal. M Mohan made his directorial debut in 1978 with Vadaka Veedu. His next two films, Shalini Ente Koottukari and Randu Penkuttikal showed his unique filmmaking style. Apart from directing, M Mohan wrote the screenplay for five films, including Engin Oru Avadhikalathu, Mukham, Shruti, Alolam and Vida Parayum Munpe. He also contributed stories to films like Ithila Iniyum Varu and Kathayariyathe. Most of M Mohan's films released in the 80s are considered to be part of the golden age of the Malayalam film industry, a period when renowned directors like KG George, Bharathan and Padmarajan were in the lead roles. Meanwhile, his collaboration with screenwriters Padmarajan and John Paul produced many great films, such as Vida Parayum Munpe. The film featured Nedumudi Venu in the lead role and was scripted by John Paul. The film became one of the biggest hits in M ​​Mohan's career.

