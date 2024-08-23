Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 from heart attack | Filmography

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Nirmal Benny dies at 37

Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny, best known for his memorable role as Kochchan in Lijo Jose Pelissery's film 'Amen', died of a heart attack. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the news of his death on social media. "Goodbye to my dear friend with a heavy heart....Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha, Ameni Dharam...He died early this morning due to a heart attack.....Praying to the Lord that the soul of my dear friend rests in eternal peace," Sanjay wrote on Instagram.

Nirmal Benny's death news has come as a shock to the Malayalam film indsutry. Condolence messages have been pouring in from everywhere. The details about his last rites are awaited.

Nirmal Benny Filmography

For those who don't know Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian, gaining recognition through YouTube videos and stage performances. He made his film debut in 2012 with 'Navagatharkku Swagatham'. The film is written by Kalavoor Ravikumar and directed by Jayakrishna Karanavar. During his career, Benny acted in five films including the most famous being 'Amen' and 'Dooram'.

Amen is a comedy-drama film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. S. Rafeeque from a story by Pellissery. The film was also a commercial success at the box office. On the other hand, Dooram is a romantic comedy film directed by Manu Kannamthanam starring Maqbool Salmaan. Nirmal Benny played the supporting role named Shanavas in this film.

