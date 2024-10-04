Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, suffering from Parkinson's, dies at 70

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Mohan Raj dies at 70

Another veteran actor has said goodbye to the cinema world. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, famous for playing the role of villain Kirikkadan Jose in Mohanlal's film 'Kireedam', died at the age of 70. He was battling a serious illness for a long time. Mohan Raj died at his residence on Thursday, October 3. The actor was undergoing treatment at his home in Kanjiramkulam, Kerala. It is significant to note that having worked with several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam superstars, Mohan Raj made his own identity in the entertainment world.

This disease took the life of the South actor

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj died due to a disease called Parkinson's. For those who don't know, this disease damages the movements of the human body and hollows it from the inside. During this disease, patients have a problem of tremors. The symptoms are usually different for everyone. It often starts from one side of the body and then starts happening on the other side. Due to Mohan Raj's critical condition, his family was getting him treated at home.

Mohanlal and Mammootty pay tribute

After the untimely demise of Mohan Raj, his friends and fans expressed their grief and condolences on their social media handles. Senior actor Mohanlal wrote in Malayalam on his Facebook handle, 'Being called by the name of the character is a blessing that not everyone gets... This blessing is received only by the artist who rules the hearts of the people. Dear Mohan Raj, who played the immortal character of Kirikadan Jose in Kireedam, left us, my dear friend.' Recalling the time when he worked with Mohan Raj in 'Kireedam' released in 1989, Mohanlal further wrote, 'I still feel as if it was yesterday when we met. A tearful farewell to my dear friend, who was a very good actor and human being.'

Mammootty also expressed his condolences on his social media handle and wrote, 'Tribute to Mohan Raj.'

Mohan Raj films

Mohan Raj was known for playing villainous roles in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor earned fame by playing the role of Kirikadan Jose in 'Kireedam', after which his fans started calling him by the name of his character. He also worked in the television industry sometime before the end of his career. The veteran star started his career with Mohanlal in 1988. Both the actors also worked together in a film named 'Moonam Mura'. Mohan Raj was last seen on-screen in the 2022 film 'Rorschach' alongside Mammootty.

