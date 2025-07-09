Makers of 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' agree on 2 out of 96 cuts, Censor Board approves Suresh Gopi's film The CBFC's Supreme Court attorney, Abhinav Chandrachud, said that the Board first recommended 96 changes in the film. However, now just two cuts are seen to be adequate.

New Delhi:

The controversy between the censor board and the filmmakers regarding the film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' has been gaining momentum. Earlier, where the board had recommended 96 cuts in the film, now reversing its old decision, the board has decided to pass the film with just two minor changes. The Malayalam film is written and directed by Pravin Narayanan and features Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.

The biggest controversy was on the name

The most objection was raised on naming the film 'Janaki', because this name is associated with the name of Goddess Sita. The censor board objected that it is inappropriate to use the name 'Janaki' for the character of a woman who faces sexual harassment. The matter reached the Kerala High Court regarding this issue.

The censor board's opinion changed in the court

During the hearing in the Kerala High Court, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the censor board said that now the film will be passed with only two changes. The first change is that the title of the film will be slightly modified. Now the name of the film will be either 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' or 'V Janaki vs State of Kerala'. This will make it clear that the name Janaki is not related to Devi but to the main character Janaki Vidyadharan.

The second change is related to the cross-examination scene going on in the courtroom, in which it has been advised to mute the name of the heroine. On this, the court has sought a reply from the filmmakers and a further hearing has been scheduled.

Regional disagreement of the censor board

In this entire controversy, it also came to light that while the Mumbai division objected to the film, the Kerala division passed the film without any changes. This makes it clear that the censorship rules are applied differently in different parts of the country, which is becoming a big challenge for filmmakers, especially the one's who eye a Pan India release. It is significant to note that the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on June 20, is expected to reach the audience soon, as it got delayed due to censorship controversy.

