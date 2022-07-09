Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas reunite for upcoming project SSMB28, film arrives in theatres in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHESHBABUFAN Mahesh Babu

The evergreen duo of superstar Mahesh Babu and wordsmith Trivikram Srinivas is back with their highly-anticipated movie 'SSMB28'. The makers have made an official announcement regarding the movie's shooting commencement, as well as the release date of 'SSMB28'.

"The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & wizard of words #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started. EPIC and MASSive blast awaits at theatres, Summer 2023!", the producers of Mahesh Babu's next wrote on their social media websites.

It is reported that the pre-production on the most anticipated film has begun, and the regular shoot for the film begins in August. Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce the film under the Haarika & Hassine Creations.

This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. ALSO READ: Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on social media, shares pic with actor and Namrata Shirodkar

Trivikram has apparently prepared an entertaining script for Mahesh Babu that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will play a hitherto unseen character in the film. 'SSMB28' will be shot on a rich budget with the promise of great production qualities. The music will be composed by the in-demand S. Thaman. P.S. Vinod will operate the camera, Naveen Nooli will be the editor and A.S. Prakash will serve as art director.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the film has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. The film is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.