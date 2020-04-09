Mahesh Babu thanks Telangana Police in COVID-19 battle

Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2020 14:35 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday took a moment to appreciate the efforts of the Telangana Police for working day and night to ensure that the nationwide lockdown, implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, is a success.

"I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times !!

"Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and it's people.#TelanganaPolice #StayHomeStaySafe," Mahesh Babu wrote.

The lockdown came into effect on March 24.

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu urged everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing.

"Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information," he had tweeted.

