Mahesh Babu's Varanasi look: Rudra promises larger-than-life adventure as actor unveils character on birthday

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Mahesh Babu has treated fans to the first look at his character Rudra from SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi on his birthday. Set against striking African landscapes, the newly released images offer a glimpse of the actor in a rugged yet enigmatic avatar, adding to the anticipation around the ambitious adventure film.

The film has been shot at stunning African locations, including Kilimanjaro and Maasai Mara. In the photos, Mahesh is seen gazing at vast landscapes and, at other moments, relaxing calmly. The backdrop of African wildlife and nature adds to the film's grand scale.

Mahesh Babu shares photos

In these images, Mahesh Babu appears every bit the powerful, larger-than-life hero. His look is stylish but carries an air of seriousness and mystery. It is evident that director SS Rajamouli intends to present the character in a unique way.

Rudra is described as a fascinating character who embodies a blend of wisdom, vulnerability and strength. He is not merely an action hero but a character with considerable emotional depth.

See the pics here:

What is Varanasi about?

While the plot remains closely guarded, reports suggest that the story is set in 2027. It revolves around an asteroid named 'Shambhavi' hurtling towards Varanasi and posing a massive threat to the world.

Mahesh Babu plays an archaeologist who is selected for a special mission. He is joined by Priyanka Chopra’s character, Mandakini, a historian and expert shooter. Together, they embark on a perilous mission.

The journey is reportedly set to span Africa, Antarctica and Europe, with Prithviraj Sukumaran appearing as the antagonist. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these plot details.

Varanasi to get a wide multilingual release

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is being mounted as a global theatrical release, with Telugu as its primary language. The film is expected to have traditional dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, while the makers are also looking at advanced multilingual and AI-assisted dubbing technology to take the film to audiences in around 200 languages worldwide. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres globally on April 7, 2027.

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