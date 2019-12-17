Mahesh Babu's lungi dance video from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru leaked. Seen video yet?

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Madanna's Sarileru Neekevvaru is making the right kind of buzz before its release. Recently, a song titled, He's So Cute was released, in which Rashmika's character is seen going gaga over Mahesh Babu (who wouldn't?). The makers of the movie don't want to leave any stone unturned to maintain the buzz. There will be a grand pre-release event of the film on 5th January.

Meanwhile, we came across a video leaked from the sets of Anil Ravipudi directorial. In the clip, Mahesh Babu can be seen grooving with Rashmika for an upcoming track of their film. In the viral video, Mahesh is sporting a yellow shirt along with a lungi as he rehearses with the crew.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for January 11, 2020 release. The movie also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay.

This is the first time Sandalwood actress Rashmika will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, she has worked with Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Her pairing with Vijay is loved by fans.

