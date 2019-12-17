Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Mahesh Babu's lungi dance video from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru leaked. Seen video yet?

Mahesh Babu's lungi dance video from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru leaked. Seen video yet?

Mahesh Babu's upcoming Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the much-awaited movies of 2020.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2019 12:10 IST
Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Madanna's Sarileru Neekevvaru is making the right kind of buzz before its release. Recently, a song titled, He's So Cute was released, in which Rashmika's character is seen going gaga over Mahesh Babu (who wouldn't?). The makers of the movie don't want to leave any stone unturned to maintain the buzz. There will be a grand pre-release event of the film on 5th January.

Meanwhile, we came across a video leaked from the sets of Anil Ravipudi directorial. In the clip, Mahesh Babu can be seen grooving with Rashmika for an upcoming track of their film. In the viral video, Mahesh is sporting a yellow shirt along with a lungi as he rehearses with the crew.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for January 11, 2020 release. The movie also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay. 

This is the first time Sandalwood actress Rashmika will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, she has worked with Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Her pairing with Vijay is loved by fans. 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News