Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATASHIRODHKAR Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback video makes netizens smile

Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is a complete package of entertainment. On Sunday, Namrata shared a throwback video in which Sitara is seen jumping on a bed. *When you are happy and you know it, jump around !! When you are happy and you know and you really want to show it... when you are happy and you know it jump around... it's okay even if you fallA #majorthrowback #memorytherapy," Namrata captioned the video.

Sitara's video has left social media users in awe of the little girl's cuteness. A user commented: "This made me so happy." Another wrote: "She is super cute." Have a look at the video here:

Sitara was born in 2012. The couple also has a son named Gautam. The couple is quite active on social media and every now and then treats fans with adorable videos of their kids. Namrata, recently shared a hilarious video in which Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. She wrote, "Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni."

On the professional front Telegu superstar relieved his fans with the announcement of his next project and Parasuram directorial film--Sarakaru Vaari Paata. The first look and the title were announced by him on the occasion of his father Krishna's birthday.

-With IANS inputs

