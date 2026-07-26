Mahesh Babu 'extremely happy' for nephew Jaya Krishna, Rasha Thadani as they gear up for Telugu debut

New Delhi:

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't hide his excitement as his nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani gear up for their Telugu debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is set to release in theatres on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu shared a video message expressing his excitement over the debut of his nephew Jaya Krishna alongside Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. He said that "the whole family is very happy" and added that the film's teaser and songs have looked "very promising" so far.

Mahesh Babu 'extremely happy' for nephew Jaya Krishna, Rasha Thadani's film

In the special video message, Mahesh Babu said, "Namaskaram. My nephew, Jay Krishna, is making his debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The whole family is very, very happy. In fact, we are all very, very excited. We have watched the teaser, songs and trailer. Both the lead pair, Jay Krishna and Rasha, are looking very, very good. Very, very promising."

Praising the director Ajay Bhupathi and music composer GV Prakash, Mahesh Babu added, "I think the credit here should go to director Ajay Bhupathi for presenting them so, so well. The technicians of this film have, I think, worked really, really hard. The backbone of this film, I think, is music director G.V. Prakash. The music has already become a hit."

He also revealed his favourite song from the film, Alelle Alelle, adding, "My favourite song is Alele. I really loved that song. The film is releasing on July 30. It is Rajkumar's release date." The Varanasi actor captioned the post as, "Extremely happy for #JaiKrishnaGhattamaneni and #RashaThadani on their debut with #SrinivasaMangapuram…. I wish the whole team the very best for July 30th!!! (sic)." Take a look below:

When Rasha Thadani announced her Telugu debut

For the unversed, Rasha Thadani announced her third film, Srinivasa Mangapuram, opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew, through an announcement poster released in November 2025. She wrote, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey!".

Rasha Thadani's work front

On the work front, Rasha Thadani made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film, Azaad, co-starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. She is also a part of Bollywood romantic drama film, Laikey Laikaa, directed by Saurabh Gupta. The film also stars Abhay Verma in a lead role.

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Laikey Laikaa first posters: Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma lean on 'love, pain and trust' in new film