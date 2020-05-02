Mahesh Babu believes COVID health workers are 'our true superheroes'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu says he stands in gratitude for all health workers who are working "selflessly and tirelessly" to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mahesh took to Instagram, where he shared a photo-collage of health workers and wrote: "I stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe and secure in these trying times. "We must come to understand that they're doing this to safeguard us. While it is hard to risk your own life, it is harder to leave behind people you love and be in a war zone.

"People who protect us need to be protected, let's respect and honour their sacrifices."

He then asked everyone to be kind and courteous towards medical workers, whom he lovingly called "superheroes".

"The greatest gift we can give each other in these trying times is our love and empathy. I urge you all to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers... Our true superheroes. Huge respect. #StayHomeStaySafe#HumanitysHeroes #WeWillWin."

