Mahendragiri Varahi X review is out; here's how internet users react to Sumanth-Minakshi Goswami's Telugu film

The Telugu epic adventure thriller Mahendragiri Varahi, starring Sumanth and Minakshi Goswami, was released in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026. Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film follows a gripping journey to uncover the mysteries surrounding the sacred Varahi temple in Mahendragiri.

Those who watched the film in theatres on its first day took to their X handles (formerly Twitter) to share their views. So far, the film has received positive reactions from audiences. Let's find out whether the film is worth your time.

Mahendragiri Varahi X review

Social media users have praised the film for its "engaging and interesting" first half. However, many found the second half "emotional and powerful".One user called the film "definitely watchable", writing, “First Half engaging & interesting Second Half emotional & powerful Climax devotional high tho superb ga undi Overall ga oka clean, devotional and emotional entertainer. Cinema chaala satisfying ga anipinchindi. Definitely Watchable."

Another user added, "Excellent mystical thriller with proper twists and turns Anup rubens deserves special mention Good watch this weekend."

Some X users also praised the film’s background music. One user wrote, "#MahendragiriVarahi is a good watch.. Anup's BGM is the backbone of the movie.. peaks ki teesukelladu. Good twists, engaging moments Overall weekend ki manchi watch."

(Image Source : X: @APEX_PREDATORZ1)Screengrab from X showing a user reacting to Mahendragiri Varahi.

Mahendragiri Varahi: About the cast and crew

Apart from the lead actors Sumanth and Minakshi Goswami, the film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Malavika Nair, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Rajeev Kanakala, and Ali Basha in key roles.

The film is produced by Kalipu Madhu and Surabhi Laxman Rao, with music composed by Anup Rubens. RK Pratap handled the cinematography, and Junaid Siddiqui did the editing.

Mahendragiri Varahi box office collection Day 1

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected Rs 0.28 crore across 438 shows in India on its first day, as of 7 pm on September 11. The Telugu version performed better than the Hindi version, collecting Rs 0.27 crore, while the Hindi version minted Rs 0.01 crore. However, the final box office figures will be revealed by the end of the day.

Mahendragiri Varahi box office clash

The Telugu film Mahendragiri Varahi witnessed a box office clash with several films, including Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, Manoj Bajpayee's Last Man in Tower, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, Epic and others.

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