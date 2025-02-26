Maha Shivratri 2025: Revisiting Prabhas' iconic scene from Baahubali franchise The iconic scene of Prabhas lifting the Shiva Linga wasn’t just about physical strength; it was a symbol of unwavering devotion and the power of faith.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, we celebrate not just, the divine energy of Lord Shiva but also the iconic moments from Baahubali that brought faith, power, and cinematic brilliance to life. Prabhas, as Baahubali, immortalised the essence of devotion through unforgettable scenes, lifting the Shiva Linga with unmatched strength, embracing the holy ash, and embodying the spirit of a true devotee. These sequences were more than just visuals; they were a spiritual experience that resonated with millions, transcending language, culture, and geography. Today, as we honour Lord Shiva, let's revisit how Baahubali elevated Indian cinema to global heights, with Prabhas at its helm.

The Shiva sequence

The Shiva sequences in Baahubali were a masterclass in storytelling, blending mythology, faith, and grandeur into moments that left audiences awestruck. The iconic scene of Prabhas lifting the Shiva Linga wasn’t just about physical strength; it was a symbol of unwavering devotion and the power of faith. These moments became a cultural touchstone, inspiring goosebumps and reverence even years after the film’s release. The films’ record-breaking success on global charts was a testament to their universal appeal, and Prabhas’ portrayal of Baahubali played a pivotal role in this historic achievement. His dedication to the role, from his physical transformation to the emotional depth he brought, showcased why he is a true Pan-India superstar.

Watch the scene here:

Prabhas’ Baahubali became a symbol of strength, faith, and unity, uniting audiences across the country and beyond. The Shiva sequences in Baahubali were a perfect blend of spectacle and soul, reminding us of the power of storytelling and its ability to inspire. The song 'Kaun Hai Wo' sung by Kailash Kher, made the scene even more unforgettable. The scene of Prabhas carrying the Shiva Linga on the shoulder has to be one of the most impactful scenes of Prabhas' starrer Baahubali: The Beginning. This film series directed by SS Rajamouli turned out to be one of the most successful ventures of Indian cinema.

