Madhu Kambikar, veteran Marathi actress and Lavani performer, dies at 73

Madhu Kambikar, veteran Marathi actress and Lavani performer, died on Monday, October 12, at 73. Leaders from Maharashtra and her fans have been extending condolences on social media.

Madhu Kambikar passes away

As per reports, Madhu Kambikar breathed her last in Pune after a prolonged illness. Tributes are pouring in on social media.

Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra, condoled Kambikar's demise. He wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran actress and Lavani artist Madhu Kambikar, who left an independent mark of her acting in Marathi folk arts, Lavani, and the film industry, is extremely heartbreaking. Through various art forms such as Lavani, folk theater, plays, and films, she imprinted a unique mark of her acting on the hearts of art lovers. The contribution of Madhu Kambikar, who enriched the heritage of Marathi folk arts through her artistic pursuit, will forever remain in memory. Her passing has caused a great loss to the Marathi art world. May her soul rest in peace, this is my prayer at the feet of God! Om Shanti!"

Kambikar had been bedridden for several years after suffering a stroke in 2016. The incident took place while she was performing Lavani at Mumbai's Yashwant Natya Mandir. She was rushed to the makeup room following the incident and was later found to have paralysis on one side of her body. The actress continued to receive treatment at home as her health fluctuated over the years.

Madhu Kambikar's contribution to Marathi cinema and Lavani

Madhu Kambikar was known for her expressive acting and dancing skills. Over the years, she made a mark in Marathi cinema while also keeping the traditional folk art of Lavani alive through her performances.

One of her notable films was filmmaker Jabbar Patel's Ek Hota Vidushak. She played the mother of Laxmikant Berde's character in the film, which also featured her performing traditional Lavani. The folk form combines music, dance and expressive storytelling and has deep roots in Maharashtra's cultural traditions.

Kambikar also worked with popular filmmaker and actor Dada Kondke in films such as Yeu Ka Gharat and Mala Gheun Chala. Her performances across films and on stage earned her recognition among audiences familiar with Marathi entertainment and folk culture.

Apart from her acting work, Kambikar was remembered for her Lavani performances. Some of her well-known performances include Bharla Abhaal Paasvi Pahuuna Gan Bai and Kutan Tumi Gela Hota Sanga Karbhari.

Also read:

Nana Patekar, veteran actor, dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest at Goa residence