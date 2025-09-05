Madharasi X review: Know what netizens have to say about Sivakarthikeyan-Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller Read further to know what social media users are saying about AR Murugadoss' latest release 'Madharasi'. The action thriller film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited action thriller ‘Madharasi’ or 'Madharaasi', starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth, finally hit the silver screens on Friday, September 5, 2025. The Tamil-language film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. So far, it has received mixed reviews on social media.

Fans who watched the film on its opening day have shared their opinions on X. Let’s take a look at the Twitter reviews of Madharasi.

Madharasi X review

Some users praised the movie for its awesome visuals and engaging screenplay. One X user wrote, "SUPERB ACTION ENTERTAINER by @ARMurugadoss saying to us Thappi thavari kooda BJP ku vote pottu Vadakan kaila naata kooduthu,Tamil Nadu aa kai vitrathinga Stellar Cast, Awesome Visuals with Music& Engaging screenplay till the end even though 2nd half looses tempo but Action Sequence were well Choreographed. After a long time felt like had a WHOLESOME MASALA ENTERTAINER!!"

Another user pointed out some flaws in the movie and wrote, "The movie kicks off really well with a promising premise for an all-out action entertainer but gets stuck at the same point, unable to deliver what it promises." He further added, "@ARMurugadoss seems lost from his usual style of sharp narration that does not deviate from the core idea. Instead of detailing on the whereabouts and the problems created by the illegal weapons, the entire second half gets diluted with the relationship angle between @Siva_Kartikeyan and Rukmini. The audience also feel stuck between the NIA headquarters and the villains’ hide out."

One Twitter user called the movie 'Madharasi' "unbearable". He wrote, "#Madharaasi is UNBEARABLE. Director @ARMurugadoss attempt is visible but the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling & build up leaves the audience irritated. The execution if flawed. NOT RECOMMENDED."

About the movie 'Madharasi'

The Tamil-language film 'Madharasi' follows the story of man with a tragic past, who while recovering from a breakup, becomes involved in an operation to stop the large-scale distribution of weapons. The movie is produced by Prasad NV under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies. Renowned Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander composed the music of this film.

