Who was Madan Bob? Know everything about the Tamil actor who died of cancer

Famous Tamil actor Madan Bob breathed his last in Chennai on August 2, at the age of 71. A source close to his family said that he died on Saturday due to health problems. For the unversed, the last actor was also suffering from cancer, due to which he was hospitalised for a long time. He breathed his last at his residence in Adyar, Chennai. Madan Babu is survived by his wife Susheela, daughter Janani and son Arsheed.

Madan Bob worked with superstars

Madan Bob's real name is Krishnamurthy. Originally a musician, he was a guitarist. He worked as a composer on Doordarshan TV. After that, he entered acting with K. Balachander. He made his debut as a keyboard artist in the film 'Vaaya Kettai' and has acted in about 200 films, including 'Vaaname Ahalya, Devan Magan, Poove Unakka, Unnidam Ennaike Kottain, Friends, Tenali, Aiyaa, Vel'. Apart from cinema, he has also worked as a judge on TV comedy shows. He mostly acted in comedy roles and also played character roles in many films. Apart from this, he was also a boxer in his youth.

Recently, he appeared in films such as Yaman Kattalai and Ryan. He shared screen space with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith and Suriya. Apart from films, he gained popularity as a judge on Sun TV's comedy reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru, where his reactions and hilarious moments made him a fan favourite for generations. He appeared as a judge in Sun TV's popular comedy.

Filmy career

Madan Bob started working in films in the early 1980s. Gradually rose to fame with roles in Neengal Kettavai (1984), Vaaname Ellai (1992), and Thevar Magan. He became a familiar face in hit comedies such as Sathi Leelavathi, Chandramukhi, Kaavalan, Run, Varalaru, and Vasool Raja MBBS.

Music composer AR Rahman worked with many composers before becoming the OG of Indian cinema. Madan Babu is one of the composers he worked with.

