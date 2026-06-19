Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: What internet users say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram finally hit theatres on June 19, 2026, and early reactions are already pouring in on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Viewers who watched the film on its first day of release have shared their first reactions to the action drama.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film also stars Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya, and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.

Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review

So far, internet users are praising Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram for her performance and are calling the first half "entertaining". One user wrote, "#MaaIntiBangaaram Fairly entertaining first half #Samantha is quite good."

Another X user praised the film's "fresh and rich content". In his X post, he wrote, "Done with the first half of #Maaintibangaaram Family drama, comedy, thrill, this film is fresh and content rich Amazing first half #Samantharuthprabhu is just killing it (sic)."

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Crew details

The film is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, and the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Let's see how users are reacting to the film.

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