Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film earn on opening day?

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram hit theatres on Friday, June 19, 2026, clashing with films like Cocktail 2, the Korean thriller Colony, the animated film Toy Story 5, and others. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the film witnessed modest earnings on its opening day.

Maa Inti Bangaaram also marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s big-screen comeback after three years and her first film after her marriage to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Let’s take a look at how the film performed on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned Rs 5.35 crore across 2,658 shows with an overall Telugu occupancy of 39.12%. The film was released in Telugu and Tamil.

In terms of language-wise collections, it earned Rs 0.20 crore in Tamil across 618 shows, while it collected Rs 5.15 crore across 2,040 shows in India. This brings its total opening day collection to Rs 5.35 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Maa Inti Bangaaram's box office performance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Saturday to express gratitude for the response Maa Inti Bangaaram received on its opening day. She shared a poster of the film's box office figures and wrote, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release."

She further added, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa (sic)."

More about Maa Inti Bangaaram

The film is produced under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: What internet users say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama