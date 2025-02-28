Legendary Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passes away at 66 after prolonged illness The actor, who had been battling severe liver ailments, was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8 after his condition deteriorated. Despite receiving intensive medical treatment, he passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will inspire future generations.

Uttam Mohanty, the iconic figure of the Odia film industry, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 66 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. Known for his unmatched contributions to Odia cinema, Mohanty’s death has left a deep void in the hearts of fans and the art world of Odisha.

The actor, who had been suffering from acute liver ailments, was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8 after his condition worsened. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his health issues, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Mohanty is survived by his wife, Aparajita Mohanty, another prominent figure in Odia cinema, and their son, Babushaan, who is a well-known actor in the industry.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, stating on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Odisha's famous actor, Uttam Mohanty. His contribution to the Odia art world is unmatched, and his memory will always remain in the hearts of the audience. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family." The Chief Minister also announced that Mohanty’s last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

Mohanty’s career spanned over four decades, with his debut in 1977 through the film Abhimaan. He went on to feature in over 130 films, delivering memorable performances in classics like Nijhum Ratira Sathi (1979), Phula Chandana (1982), Jhiati Sita Pari (1983), and Danda Balunga (1984). His versatile acting earned him several accolades, including the prestigious Jayadeb Puraskar in 1999 and the Odisha Living Legend Award in 2012. He also ventured into Bengali cinema and TV serials, leaving a lasting impact across regional entertainment.

Uttam Mohanty’s passing marks the end of an era in Odia cinema, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of his fans and the film industry.