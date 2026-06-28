Legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73; Mundhanai Mudichu to Andha 7 Naatkal, a look at his iconic films

New Delhi:

Legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj has passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy of memorable films and performances. Apart from his unique storytelling style, he was known for blending situational humour, relatable middle-class family struggles, and strong social messages in his work.

The filmmaker died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, and several other celebrities paid their last respects to the filmmaker.

For the unversed, he started his film career as an assistant director to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before making his mark as a filmmaker, screenwriter and actor. He is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Saranya Bhagyaraj. Let's take a look at his famous films.

A look at K Bhagyaraj's illustrious filmography

Over a career spanning over five decades, veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj has acted in more than 75 films, apart from directing about 25 films. He made his first directorial debut with the 1979 film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, which was well received by the audience. His famous films include Darling Darling Darling and Idhu Namma Aalu.

One of his most iconic films, Mundhanai Mudichu, was a huge hit and made him one of the top directors in Tamil cinema. Famous actress Urvashi made her debut with this film. Another film, Andha 7 Naatkal, was also well received for its strong and emotional storytelling.

Apart from directing, K Bhagyaraj also acted in several films, including Chinna Veedu, Thooral Ninnu Pochchu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, 16 Vayathinile, Avasara Police 100, Mouna Geethangal, and others.

Notably, he also wrote the story for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, which was later remade in Hindi as the hit film Aakhree Raasta, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Anupam Kher and others in key roles.

His Tamil blockbuster Mundhanai Mudichu was also adapted into Hindi as Masterji, featuring Rajesh Khanna in the lead role.

The news of his demise has left the Tamil film industry in deep mourning. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also announced full state honours for the veteran filmmaker's final journey.

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