Lakshmi Menon likely to be grilled in IT employee abduction case: Who is she? The police are currently searching for Lakshmi Menon, and there are indications that the police will question her in relation with IT employee kidnapping case.

New Delhi:

In relation to the kidnapping and assault of an IT worker in Kochi, the police are looking for actress Lakshmi Menon. According to the complaint, the young man got into a fight at a pub and was then abducted and beaten. The actress was accompanied by Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, all of whom were taken into custody by the Ernakulam Town North police.

According to Mathrubhumi English, the police have registered a case against the 'Kumki' actress as the third accused. The police are currently searching for Lakshmi Menon, and there are indications that the police will question her.

Lakshmi Menon's work front

Over the years, Lakshmi Menon has featured in several Tamil and Malayalam films in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include 'Kumki', 'Sundarapandian', 'Jigarthanda', and 'Vedalam'. She was last seen in Shahi Kabir's directorial 'Ronth' alongside Arun Cherukavil, Kumaradas TN, Sudhi Koppa, Roshan Mathew and others. The film received a good response from the viewers, as it holds an IMDb rating of 7.1. The drama thriller film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Know who is Lakshmi Menon

For those who may not know, Lakshmi is an actress and model in Indian film industry. She started her career as a model and worked in several television advertisements. After this, she transitioned into acting and made her debut with the Malayalam film 'Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya'. The film was directed by Vinayan and it failed to impress the audience at the time of its release.

The 29-year-old actress Lakshmi Menon made her Tamil debut with the comedy drama film 'Sundarapandian' and cast opposite M Sasikumar and Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, she even won the Filmfare Awards South for the film 'Sundarapandian' in the Best Female Debut category.

Also Read: Malayalam actor and anchor Rajesh Keshav critical after collapsing on stage