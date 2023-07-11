Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda’s promo of song Aradhya is out | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

The makers of the upcoming film Kushi, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, released the promo for the second single, Aradhya.

Vijay Deverakonda also took to Instagram and shared the promo clip of the song in all different languages. Although we get to hear only a few lines from the song, it is expected to be a love ballad crooned by singers like Sid Sriram and others. We also see the lyrics flashing in the promo video. Vijay wrote in the caption, "Kushi 2nd Song Promo #Aradhya".

The song is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with Hridayam. It is sung in Tamil and Telugu by Sid Sriram, Chinmayi. While Shiva Nirvana, the film’s director, wrote the Telugu lyrics, Madhan Karky wrote the Tamil lyrics.

The Hindi version is written by Raqueeb Alam and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal. The Kannada version is sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Chinmayi. It is written by Nagendra Prasad. KS Harishankar and Shweta Mohan sang the Malayalam version, with Arun Flat penning the lyrics. The full song will drop on July 12. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kushi also stars P. Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, and others.

Meanwhile, the first song from Kushi was a romantic number that showed the Yashoda actress as a shy burqa-clad woman, whereas Vijay Deverakonda constantly tries to woo her. With his cute gestures like offering her car rides, going on a boat ride on the Dal Lake, and offering her tea, the song reminds us of old-school love.

For the unversed, Kushi will mark the collaboration with Samantha and Vijay after they first worked together in Mahanati.

Latest Entertainment News