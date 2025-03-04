Kudumbasthan OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Saanve Megghana, Manikandan's comedy drama K Manikandan's film Kudumbasthan is soon going to hit OTT. Let us tell you when and where the film will be streamed.

The Tamil comedy-drama Kudumbasthan was released in theaters on January 24, 2025. The film proved to be a hit at the box office and fans were also eagerly waiting for its OTT release. So the makers have announced the release, ending the excitement of the fans. Let us tell you that earlier, the film was going to be streamed on February 28 but Kudumbasthan's OTT release date was changed.

When and where will the film be streamed on OTT?

The Kudumbasthan digital release WAS pushed forward by a week only. The film will now be available to stream on ZEE5 from March 7. K Manikandan is seen in an important role in the film. For the unversed, the South Indian actor is very famous among fans for his simplicity.

Kudumbasthan received very positive responses from film critics. Apart from Manikandan, Saanve Megghana plays an important role in the film. Along with her, Guru Somasundaram is seen in an important supporting role.

Kudumbasthan box office collection

Rajeshwar Kalisamy made his directorial debut with Kudumbasthan and along with Prasanna Balachandran, he also wrote the story of the film. The film is produced by S Vinoth Kumar under the Cinemakaran banner. Vaisagh has given the soundtrack in Kudumbasthan, while Sujit N Subramaniam has choreographed the dance scenes in the film. The special thing is that despite a low budget and very little promotion, the film earned Rs 25.93 crore at the box office. Let us tell you that this film was made with a budget of Rs 8 crore.



Kudumbasthan plot

Kudumbasthan shows the journey of a man named Naveen, played by K Manikandan and Vennila aka Saanve Meghna. Naveen elopes and gets married despite his family's refusal. However, this happiness after marriage does not last long for the couple and new problems start coming up one after the other. They have to face many challenges along with bearing heavy debt and family pressure.

Also Read: Women's Day Special: Do you know who was the first female comedian of Hindi cinema? Know here