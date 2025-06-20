Kuberaa Review: Dhanush shines in gripping crime drama despite lengthy runtime Kuberaa is a bold, thought-provoking crime drama elevated by Dhanush’s stellar performance, despite pacing issues in the second half.

Tamil superstar Dhanush has made a powerful comeback to Telugu cinema after two years with Kuberaa, a crime drama that hit theatres on Friday. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film explores the dark world of financial crime, corruption, and power structures, marking Dhanush’s 51st lead role in his cinematic journey.

As audiences flocked to theatres, early reactions poured in on social media. While many praised Dhanush’s exceptional performance, a few viewers pointed out that the film’s length could have been trimmed, especially in the second half.

A bold shift for Sekhar Kammula, anchored by Dhanush’s masterful performance

Kuberaa, director Sekhar Kammula’s ambitious foray into large-scale pan-Indian cinema, marks a notable departure from his signature intimate storytelling style. While the film dives into the murky world of corporate corruption and financial exploitation, Kammula still preserves his core sensibilities — the humanism, the emotional nuance, and the faith in the audience’s intelligence. Dhanush shines as Deva, a homeless man whose transformation into a key player in a capitalist power game is handled with restraint and believability. Despite the larger-than-life premise, the director refrains from sensationalising Deva’s arc, and instead focuses on quiet resilience and depth of character.

A dual-toned narrative that struggles with pacing

Despite a strong start — with well-orchestrated performances from Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh — the film’s second half falters due to its extended runtime and an overuse of melodramatic beats. While Kuberaa effectively raises thought-provoking questions about wealth, power, and marginalisation, it occasionally loses steam trying to balance emotional realism with high-stakes spectacle. Devi Sri Prasad’s intense background score adds to the drama but sometimes overwhelms the narrative. Ultimately, Kuberaa is an uneven but bold cinematic experience that pushes Kammula out of his comfort zone — with moments of brilliance that make it worth watching.

Audience reactions: Dhanush steals the show

One viewer tweeted, “This is a special role for Dhanush, and his innocence throughout the film makes you root for his character. It wasn’t an easy role to pull off, but he nailed it with subtle brilliance.”

Another netizen echoed similar sentiments but added, “Stellar performance by Dhanush and great chemistry with Rashmika. The story by Sekhar Kammula is strong, but the film could have been tighter, especially before the climax. With better pacing, it could’ve been a bigger hit.”

Some even went as far as to call Dhanush’s act in Kuberaa “arguably the best of his career,” emphasising that his portrayal of a homeless man—far from the typical heroic roles—was both moving and memorable.

Praise for the supporting cast: Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh shine

Veteran actor Nagarjuna also earned accolades for his role as a high-stakes law enforcement officer, with fans calling his performance “powerful and grounded.” Jim Sarbh, playing a billionaire considered the richest man on earth, was described as a “solid addition to the cast,” adding depth to the narrative’s symbolic clash between wealth and poverty.

One viewer highlighted the film’s opening half as particularly compelling, writing, “Kubera’s first half impresses with a fresh storyline and contemporary narrative. Two scenes, in particular, showcase Sekhar Kammula’s mastery in direction.”

Bold themes and Pan-India appeal

Kuberaa delves into the murky underworld of illegal wealth, institutional corruption, and societal hierarchies. Designed as a pan-India release, the film is presented in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, reaching a linguistically diverse audience across the country. It also marks Dhanush’s second Telugu project after the 2023 blockbuster Vaathi.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the central female role, complementing Dhanush with a strong screen presence. The unconventional casting and intense subject matter generated considerable pre-release buzz, and the film seems to have largely lived up to expectations.

A complex role for a versatile star

Departing from his usual roles, Dhanush portrays a destitute man—a beggar—who navigates a world dominated by power and wealth. His transformation and emotive performance have been widely appreciated, establishing yet again why he is considered one of India’s most versatile actors.

Despite some criticism over the runtime, Kuberaa is being hailed as an impactful and thought-provoking film with stellar performances and a powerful message. With strong word-of-mouth and a unique narrative, the film is expected to do well at the box office in the coming days.

Verdict: Kuberaa may test your patience at times, but Dhanush’s commanding performance, a gripping storyline, and solid direction make it a must-watch crime drama of the year.