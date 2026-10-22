Krishnaraj, Tamil playback singer known for collaborating with Deva, dies; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expresses grief

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj, known for his collaborations with composer Deva, has passed away. His death comes just days after Deva's demise. The news has left fans and members of the film fraternity shocked, with several, including Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Chinmayi Sripaada, taking to social media to pay tribute to the singer. However, the cause of his death is not yet known.

Throughout his singing career, Krishnaraj sang over 300 songs in Tamil cinema. Some of his popular collaborations with composer Deva include 'Vellarikka', 'Meesakkaara Nanbaa' (the sad version), 'Kathadikkuthu Kathadikkuthu' and 'Gopala Gopala'.

Singer Krishnaraj dies at 75: Celebs pay tribute

Singer Krishnaraj breathed his last on Thursday, October 22, at the age of 75 in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also expressed his grief and paid tribute to singer Krishnaraj in Tamil, which loosely translates to, "I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the demise of renowned Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj. With his distinctive voice and energetic songs, Krishnaraj won the hearts of music lovers. His demise is a great loss to the Tamil film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and music lovers."

Actor Sarath Kumar paid tribute to the late singer and remembered his contribution to the Tamil music industry. Along with a picture of singer, Sarath Kumar penned a note in Tamil which loosely translates into English as, "The demise of renowned playback singer Krishnaraj is deeply painful. The songs sung in his voice for the films I acted in, including ‘Paasamulla Sooriyane’ from Vinnukkum Mannukkum, ‘Thaaye Thirisooli’ from Simmarasi, ‘Sokku Sundari’ from Moovendhar, ‘Garuda Garuda’ from Natpukkaga, the sad song from Meesaikaran Nanban, and ‘Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiye’ from Periya Gounder Ponnu, are very close to my heart. He sang more than 300 songs in Tamil cinema."

The note further added, "His demise is a great loss to the world of music. Through his rich voice and emotionally moving songs, he will live forever in the hearts of music lovers. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace and extend my heartfelt condolences to his grieving family, relatives, members of the film fraternity, and fellow musicians."

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also took to her X handle and expressed her grief over the singer's demise. She wrote, "Oh God. This is a reallly tough week." Take a look below:

(Image Source : CHINMAYI SRIPAADA'S X HANDLE)Screengrab taken from Chinmayi Sripaada's X post.

Singer Sujatha Mohan, in her Facebook post, wrote, "Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear."

As per details available on IMDb, Krishnaraj lent his voice to a song in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya. The song was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and it is believed to be the singer's last known film song.

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Deva, veteran Tamil music composer and singer, dies at 75 in Chennai