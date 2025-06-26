Krishna, Tamil actor, arrested in drug case days after Srikanth's judicial custody According to the Chennai police, Krishna had a habit of purchasing and consuming drugs from Kevin and sharing them with his friends.

New Delhi:

Days after Tamil actor Srikanth's judicial custody, another actor, Krishna has also been arrested in Chennai today. The arrest of the Tamil star on Thursday marked a substantial expansion of the Chennai cocaine investigation. After Srikanth, who was detained on Monday, Krishna is the second actor in the case to be arrested.

Chennai Metropolitan Police East Zone, Thiruvallikeni District, Nungambakkam Police Station, was initially involved in a clash between two parties over drinking alcohol on May 22. However, later the drug angle forced the Chennai Police to dig deeper. So far, 2 cases have been registered and 1 accused in 1 case and 7 accused in the other case have been arrested. In this sequence, Pradeep Kumar, John, Prasad and Srikanth, who are from Ghana, have been arrested. Subsequently, Krishna, who bought, used and gave drugs to friends and Kevin, who bought, used and sold drugs, have been arrested with relevant evidence till now.

In this case, while the absconding enemies were being searched, an investigation was carried out, based on witnesses and evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. On investigation, Jesvir (A) Kevin was arrested today (26.06.2025) and recovered ((1) Cocaine 1/2 gm, 2) Methamphetamine -10.30 gm, 3) MDMA 02.75 gm, 4) OG Ganja 2.40 gm, 5) Ganja 30 gm, 6) OC Paper 40 gm, 7) Ziplock Cover-40 gm, 8) Small Weighing Machine-2, 9) Laptop-1, 10) Cell Phone-1, 11) drugs and cash worth Rs 45,200.

According to the police, Krishna has a habit of purchasing and consuming drugs from Kevin and sharing them with his friends. He also joins WhatsApp groups with drug addicts and shares the place and time of drug consumption in the respective exchanges. Based on their bank transactions and the drugs seized so far, investigation evidence and technical evidence, both Krishna and Kevin have been arrested. Investigation into the case is ongoing.

