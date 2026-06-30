Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend's death at her Bengaluru house: 'Have been carrying pain…'

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda has shared her first public statement after a friend and businessman, Vaishak, died by suicide at her Bengaluru home on June 25. Days later, she posted a note on Instagram, she said she never thought she would have to address such a deeply personal tragedy in public.

Krishi Thapanda pens note after friend dies by suicide at her house

"I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. Krishi said she had initially chosen to stay silent. However, the constant speculation and repeated questions directed at her, her friends and both families made her feel she had to speak.

Remembering Vaishak, she described him as someone who meant a great deal to her. "With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart, someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."

The actor also opened up about the emotional pain she has been dealing with. "I have been carrying pain for a long time, and now I find myself grieving yet another unimaginable loss. It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way."

She said the rumours surrounding the incident had made the grieving process even more difficult. "What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story."

Krishi also expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported her through the difficult period. She ended her note by urging people to show empathy and allow those affected to mourn in peace.

"There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope."

She folded her hands and appealed to everyone to let Vaishak rest in peace and respect the privacy of his family, friends and loved ones. Krishi also turned off the comments on her Instagram post before signing off with a final plea: "I'm begging you to stop."

Krishi Thapanda's friend dies by suicide at her Bengaluru apartment

Businessman Vaishak was found dead at Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda's apartment in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar on June 25. According to the police, the incident took place while Krishi was away and Vaishak was alone in the fourth-floor flat.

Investigators said Vaishak allegedly called Krishi shortly before his death and informed her about his intention to take the extreme step. On receiving the call, Krishi immediately alerted his family and informed them about the situation. They rushed to the apartment, where they found him dead.

Police said both Krishi and Vaishak had access to the apartment, as they each had a set of keys. Preliminary findings indicate that Vaishak had been struggling with depression. His father has filed a complaint with the RR Nagar police, who are now investigating the case. Officials said more details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

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(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)