Kota Srinivasa Rao's last film will be released after 11 days, know Pawan Kalyan's release date On Sunday morning, veteran South film actor Kota Srinivas Rao passed away. He was ill for a long time. His last film is going to be released soon. Know about Kota Srinivasa Rao's last movie here.

New Delhi:

Kota Srinivas Rao, one of the legendary stars of South Indian cinema, breathed his last today. The Padma Shri recipient, who was dealing with prolonged illness, died on July 13. He last appeared in the Kannada film 'Kabzaa' released in 2023. But that is not Rao's last film. Yes! You will get to watch the legendary actor one last time on the big screen. Kota Srinivas Rao's last film is Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Hari Har Veer Mallu', which will be released after just 11 days. Know about his character in the film here.

Pawan Kalyan's film will mark Rao's last appearance

Apart from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, Kota Srinivas Rao will also be remembered for his excellent acting in Hindi movies. But after his death, Srinivas Rao will be seen on the big screen in actor Pawan Kalyan's film 'Hari Har Veer Mallu'. This will be Rao's last film. He is playing a small character in this action film, but it is going to be very powerful. Srinivas did this film despite being ill. There was only one reason for doing the film: Pawan Kalyan. He could not say no to Pawan Kalyan. This film is going to be released on July 24.

Pawan Kalyan paid tribute

When the news of Kota Srinivas Rao's death came out on Sunday morning, many veteran actors from the South visited Rao's residence to pay tribute to him. On this occasion, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was also seen at Kota Srinivas Rao's house. Grief was clearly visible on Pawan Kalyan's face. He shared the grief of Kota Srinivas Rao's family.

Kota Srinivas also appeared in popular Hindi films

Kota Srinivas Rao had also done many films in Bollywood. These films include 'Rakta Charitra 1 and 2'. He was also seen in Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi'. Apart from this, he also played important roles in films like 'Luck' and 'Sarkar'.

