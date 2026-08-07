Korean Kanakaraju hits theatres; here's what early viewers say about Varun Tej's horror comedy

New Delhi:

Varun Tej's much-awaited horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju has finally hit theatres on August 7, and the first audience reactions are already pouring in. Written and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film also stars Ritika Nayak and Satya in key roles.

As moviegoers watched the film on its opening day, many took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on its performance. Read on to know what X users have to say about the film.

Korean Kanakaraju X review

Initial reactions from X users have started pouring in on social media. So far, the film has received mixed reviews. One user described it as "overall average", adding that it became more engaging once the Korean concept was introduced. The viewer also praised Satya's comic timing. The X post read, "#KoreanKanakaraju overall average Horror-Comedy With Satya as the Only highlighted The film finally starts to get engaging from the Korean concept. Satya’s comedy saves in both halves. BGM average, overly loud music. Rating: (2.75 - 3)/5 (sic)."

Another user praised Varun Tej's acting and Satya's "brilliant comedy" timing, writing, "#KoreanKanakaraju Very good watch.. @IAmVarunTej aced both the roles from accent to performance,Satya is brilliant comic timing (sic)."

One user added, "Blockbuster vibes eyyy Satya Comedy never disappoints ra ayya, loosely translates in English as (Blockbuster vibes eyyy Satya Comedy never disappoints ra ayya)

See more X reactions:

Korean Kanakaraju: Production details

Korean Kanakaraju is produced by Rajeev Reddy Yeduguru, Pramod Uppalapati and Vamri Krishna Reddy. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, who also provided music for Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which was released on July 10. Meanwhile, the cinematography is done by Manojh Reddy.

Varun Tej's work front

It must be noted that Korean Kanakaraju marks Varun Tej's return to the big screen after two years. He was last seen in the 2024 film Matka. Over the years, he has appeared in several films and is best known for his performances in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Kanche and Matka. He made his acting debut in the film Mukunda opposite Pooja Hegde. He also starred in films like Kanche, Fidaa, Tholi Prema and others.

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