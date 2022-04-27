Koratala Siva breaks silence on NTR30 starring RRR actor Jr NTR, says it will be infused with 'mass' elements

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JR NTR Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Director Koratala Siva, who is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Acharya', has spoken about his next biggie with 'RRR' actor Jr NTR. The movie with the working title 'NTR30', is on cards and NTR is to join the sets soon, amidst all the anticipation around it. Koratala Siva stated in his most recent media interaction that 'NTR30' will have more mass elements than his super hit movie 'Mirchi' starring Prabhas.

"I've written a large script that will be mounted on a large canvas. It will have more mass appeal and commercial appeal than my first film, Mirchi", Koratala stated.

Hinting at the highly-commercial elements he has, to include for the NTR's next, Koratala said, "There will be a mass overdose".

Siva went on to say that the much-anticipated film will be shot on a grand scale and will have a strong emotional core that will fuel the entire story.

After giving a major superhit like SS Rajamouli's RRR, Jr NTR doesn't want to disappoint his fans and it seems like 'NTR30' is a good choice made by him. As per reports, Jr NTR will undergo massive body transformation for the role. He is expected to shed a few kilos.

Talking about the female lead for the film, speculations are rife that either Alia Bhatt or Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in NTR30. It is expected that the first schedule of shooting will begin in a few months, most probably June.

According to reports, 'NTR30' will hit theatres in June and will be released later that month in May 2023. Koratala Siva and NTR previously worked together on the superhit film 'Janatha Garage.

-with IANS inputs