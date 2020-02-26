Image Source : YOUTUBE Kiss with Kamal Haasan in Balachander’s Punnagai Mannan was without my consent: Tamil actress Rekha

Tamil actress Rekha recently opened up about the infamous kiss that she shared with Kamal Haasan in Balachander’s Punnagai Mannan, which has caught everyone's attention across social media. Rekha mentioned that in the 1986 Tamil film, a kiss was added in the scene without her prior knowledge or consent. While explaining what happened, the actor revealed that in the scene, right when the two characters were about to commit suicide, the director made Haasan’s character kiss her and she didn’t know about this new addition in the scene.

The Tamil actress added that she talked about the kiss to the director and he brushed it off saying ‘it was normal and it didn’t have any vulgarity.’ Rekha said Balachander told her that ‘there is no vulgarity in it and we need to show the love and bonding between the characters.’

"They shot the scene without me knowing about it. Suresh Krissna and Vasanth were associate directors and I told them I wasn't informed about the kiss...they told me to think of it as a big king kissing a small child," Rekha was quoted as saying to The News Minute.

Here's the talked-about scene from Punnagai Mannan

After the interview, an old video of Rekha talking about the infamous kiss with Kamal Haasan has started doing he

Kamal Haasan played a double role in Punnagai Mannanand, which also featured Srividya, Revathi and Delhi Ganesh besides Rekha.