Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash for Toxic, says it takes 'guts' to attempt something like this

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrived in cinemas on August 26 and got off to a strong start at the box office. The film has largely been well received by Yash’s fans, though its earnings saw a drop on the second and third days. On social media, many users have praised Yash’s performance, along with the film’s grand production scale.

Now, Kannada cinema star Kichcha Sudeep has shared his thoughts on Toxic. He praised Yash for having the "guts to attempt something like this" and also appreciated the actor for choosing not to take the "predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up" to his previous commercial blockbuster.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features an ensemble female cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Read on to know what Kichcha Sudeep wrote about Yash's Toxic.

Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash for Toxic

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Kichcha Sudeep wrote, "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash - you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this (sic)."

He also added, "#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend. L&H's K (sic)." Take a look at his X post below:

How much has Toxic earned at the box office so far?

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Yash's Toxic has collected Rs 101.10 crore across 24,579 shows in India. The film saw a massive dip in its earnings on its Day 2 with a collection of Rs 37.65 crore across 22,629 shows. In terms of its Day 3 collection in India, Yash's Toxic minted Rs 27.20 crore across 19,390 shows. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 165.95 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 221.35 crore, while its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 23.25 crore.

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Toxic Movie Review: A magnetic Yash leads an ambitious gangster drama where women matter