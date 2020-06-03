Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani to be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarakaru Vaari Paata? Deets inside

Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu relieved his fans with the announcement of his next project and Parasuram directorial film--Sarakaru Vaari Paata. The first look and the title were announced by him on the occasion of his father Krishna's birthday. On one hand, where fans were impressed after seeing his different avatar, there were many who quipped about the leading lady in the film. And now the latest development states that the makers are in talks with none other than Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who interestingly made her acting debut in Telugu film industry opposite Babu in the year 2018 through political action drama Bharat Ane Nenu. Not only this, the report further states that the makers feel that Kiara would be a perfect choice as her participation will give the film a pan-India appeal, particularly in the Hindi belt.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states, "Kiara and Mahesh were a successful pairing in Bharat Ane Nenu and the makers are looking to recreate the magic. After several rounds of discussions, they felt she fits the bill and with successful films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz to her credit, they feel Kiara’s presence will give the film a pan-India appeal, particularly in the Hindi belt."

Sarakaru Vaari Paata is expected to go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The report stated that the makers are exploring different options on how to shoot and will kick off once the safety guidelines are in place. Talking about the plot, the film happens to be a family action drama and revolves around a banking scam. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production along with GMB Entertainment. The music has been given by SS Thaman while PS Vinod is the director of photography.

Previously while sharing the first look, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata... Blockbuster start for another hattrick." While, Parasuram tweeted, "My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true." Have a look at their tweets here:

My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!!🎉

Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets...

It's a dream come true! 😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/F1vrurxzpL — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) May 31, 2020

Apart from Sarakaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu even announced a film with Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, which is expected to roll in 2022. While for Kiara, she was last seen in 'Good Newwz' and has completed the shooting of Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Shershaah. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, the shooting of which was halted due to COVID-19 lockdown.

