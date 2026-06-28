Khushbu Sundar responds to backlash over wedding pictures shared after K Bhagyaraj's death: 'Why follow me…'

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar recently faced online backlash after sharing pictures from her daughter Avantika's wedding celebrations on Instagram, shortly after the death of legendary filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj. A section of social media users questioned the timing of her posts, as the Tamil film industry was mourning K Bhagyaraj's passing.

However, Khushbu responded to the criticism by replying to one of the comments. Despite the backlash, she also paid tribute to K Bhagyaraj on Instagram. Read on to know what she wrote.

Why did Khushbu Sundar face backlash online?

The controversy began after Khushbu shared a candid photograph with her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, from their daughter Avantika's wedding, hours after sharing a post for the legendary director K Bhagyaraj. Reacting to the post, an Instagram user commented, "Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir (sic)."

Khushbu responded directly to the criticism. She wrote, "why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy (sic)."

Take a look at Khushbu Sundar's comment below:

(Image Source : KHUSHBU SUNDAR'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab showing Khushbu Sundar's comment on her Instagram post.

Before sharing the pictures from her daughter's wedding, Khushbu Sundar paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran filmmaker. While sharing a black and white picture of K Bhagyaraj, Khushbu wrote, "Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you (sic)."

About K Bhagyaraj's death

Legendary filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Saturday, June 27. He is survived by his wife and former actress Poornima, and their children, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who is also an actor and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Several prominent celebrities from the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, condoled the demise of K Bhagyaraj. The late Bhagyaraj was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

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