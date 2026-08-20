How much did Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa earn on Day 1 at the box office, as per early estimates?

New Delhi:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa was released on August 20, and it's the talk of the town on the internet. The film opened to mixed reviews, but the box office numbers are steadily picking up. While the exact number will be available only after the first day, advance collections have already started to mount.

How much did Khalifa earn on Day 1, as per early estimates?

As of Day 1, Khalifa is running across 998 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.30 crore, reports trade tracker Sacnilk as per early estimates. The film's total India gross currently stands at Rs 1.53 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 1.30 crore so far. The final India collections are yet to be reported. The confirmed figure will be updated by 10 am on August 21.

Khalifa X review

Taking to X, a user wrote, "#Khalifa- Second Half thookki Second Half >>>>>>> First Half The last 15 minutes Wildfire Lalettan & Unexpected Cameo Feast for action Lovers Mambarakkal Ahmed ali & Henchman."

Another wrote, "Zero emotional connection, ok to good fight choreography, cameos are the only impactful portion, but the make-up was a let down. Even Jake Bejoy was so mid tbh. A colossal disappointment. enna pinne part 2 erakkiya pore enthinada pt 1?"

"#Khalifa The theater that was sitting dead turned into a full house thanks to Ahmad Ali's entry," wrote a third user.

What is the duration of Khalifa?

Titled Khalifa - The Ruler, Prithviraj's film spans 2 hours and 39 minutes. It has been released with a UA16+ rating in three languages - Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

It is an action thriller centred on a notorious gold smuggling kingpin. He inherits a multi-million-dollar criminal empire from a long line of gangsters. The story follows his vast operation, which stretches from the Middle East to India.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming project

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. The Telugu action film also stars Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Mahesh Babu as Rudhra.

Prithviraj will portray the character of Kumbha in the film. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also read:

Khalifa trailer out; Prithviraj Sukumaran turns fierce as a notorious gold smuggler in this action thriller