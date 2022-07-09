KGF star Yash's upcoming film creates massive buzz ahead of announcement, 'Yash19' trends on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THENAMEISYASH Yash's next film will be his 19th project

KGF star Yash's upcoming film has the netizens buzzing with excitement. After KGF: Chapter 2 rewrote box office record books, Yash's new film is eagerly anticipated among the fans. However, details of 'Yash 19' are still under wraps. However, fans of the Kannada star trended the hashtag 'Yash Boss' and 'Yash 19' to create some tempo ahead of an official announcement regarding the project.

After KGF, which filmmaker will Yash work with is the biggest question on everyone's mind. After the immense success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, the stakes will be sky-high for any filmmaker Yash chooses to work with. As Yash has been catapulted to pan-India same with KGF, any movie that features in will be catering to the pan-India audience.

