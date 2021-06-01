Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASH KGF star Yash to donate Rs 1.5 crore to Kannada film fraternity

Kannada superstar Yash who will soon star in KGF 2 on Tuesday announced that he will be donating Rs 1.5 crore from his earnings to 3000 members of the Kannada film industry. The KGF actor took to his Twitter and shared an official statement that he will be depositing Rs 5000 each in the personal accounts of the members.

Yash captioned the post , “#togetherwestand #humanity."

The statement reads, “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, To each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5000 to their personal accounts.”

“While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it’s a ray of hope, since it’s HOPE that is certainty of faith, faith of better times,” the note concluded.

On the work front, Yash started his career with theatre and later landed himself playing side roles in TV shows. His first film 'Moggina Manasu' even made him win an award. He went to do projects like-- Googly, Raja Huli, Drama, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece. However, his performance in KGF set a benchmark as the film became the highest grosser of Kannada of all time.

He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film KGF 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada film is also set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie is scheduled to release in July 2021.