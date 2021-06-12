'KGF' star Yash's toddler son giggles during nail trim from mom Radhika; video goes viral | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RADHIKA PANDIT Yash's toddler son giggles during nail trim from mom Radhika

An Instagram video that actress Radhika Pandit, wife of Kannada star Yash, posted on Saturday has gone viral. In the clip, she gives a nail trim to their son Yatharv and the toddler is clearly amused! "The lil one continues the tradition.. (for a flashback friday) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP," Radhika captioned her post.

Radhika, who was away from Instagram for a while, recently posted a note on the photo-sharing app dedicated to her fans and followers.

Sharing a photograph where she can be seen sitting on a beach with son Yatharv and daughter Ayra, the actress had written: "These are rough times. I am sure all of us have witnessed the pain, suffering, lost close ones. I know we are scared, mentally frustrated, clueless of what's next. But, please tell yourself everyday, that, no matter how bad, we will hope, we will believe, we will fight, we will stand, we shall overcome this.. together."

"P.S : to all my dear well wishers n fans, sorry haven't been in touch, will post happy positive things in a hope to make u smile. Love u guys!" she had added.

Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash had recently pledged to support to more than 3,000 cine artistes, workers, technicians of Sandalwood by crediting an one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to each of their bank accounts. Yash's commitment is at Rs 1.5 crore, as per his tweet.

On the work front, Yash, who is popularly known as Rocking Star and will next be seen in sequel of multilingual hit franchise 'KGF'.

'KGF Chapter 2' is ready for release, but due to Covid, this movie's release has been deferred indefinitely by its makers. Yash plays the lead role, while Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt plays an antagonist's role in this movie. Its ensemble cast has evoked a lot of positive response among moviegoers. This is a multilingual franchise.