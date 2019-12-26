KGF star Yash's adorable caption for daughter's Christmas photo wins over internet

Yash and Radhika Pandit kept their fans update with pictures from their Christmas celebration

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Arya is too cute to handle. So while the couple keeps treating their fans with pictures and videos of baby Ayra, we can't get enough of her. Yash who is busy with the shoot of the second installment of KGF took time away from his busy schedule to celebrate Christmas and spend some time with family. The Sandalwood superstar shared an adorable picture of his daughter Baby Ayra posing with the Christmas tree and wished his fans on Christmas. Undoubtedly Ayra's picture was too cute but what won our hearts was Yash's caption along with the photo.

Sharing the photo, Yash wrote, "The Xmas tree may be shining, but the brightest light is standing next to it!! (Ok.. it's the Daddy talking.. can't help it though ) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone."

Radhika Pandit too took to her Instagram to share pictures from Christmas tree decoration sessions with some help from Ayra.

Radhika also shared a picture with Yash and thanked 'Santa' for precious gifts for the past two Christmas. She wrote, "Ready to ride on our sleigh to thank Santa for giving us the most precious gifts for last two Xmas, Ayra and Junior Y.. (We must have been really good) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”

Yash and Radhika gave birth to baby Ayra on December 2, 2018, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October 2019.