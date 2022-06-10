KGF makers & Prithviraj Sukumaran announce social thriller Tyson | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN KGF makers collaborate with Prithviraj Sukumaran for Tyson

Highlights Tyson is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023

Prithviraj Sukumaran will act and direct Tyson

This marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with Hombale Films

Makers of 'KGF' series, Hombale Films and Mollywood stalwart Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced their collaboration for action-packed film Tyson. Prithviraj Sukumaran will act and also direct the film, which is slated to go on floor in the last quarter of 2023. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be a socio thriller. To announce the news on social media platforms, the actor shared a poster with a caption, "#TYSONPresenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co-creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust."

The production house on the Instagram page posted, Happy to announce our next venture #Tyson with @PrithviOfficial Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!"

Netizens reactions

Prithviraj's fans are on cloud nine after the announcement. They have bombarded social media platforms with their excitement. One of the users wrote, "4th Direction, Pan Indian Release under hombale films. Prithviraj Sukumaran is upto next level." Another said, "Pan Indian Project." A fan also commented, "PAN India Movie from Kerala Loading!!..." "This is huge," said a fan.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. As per sources, the movie will include top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon.

Tyson is touted to be one of the biggest ever from Kerala. It will be released in 2024 and that too in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

