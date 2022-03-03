KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel shares latest update on sequel to Yash's superhit film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRASHANTH_NEEL Posters of KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash

Highlights Prashanth Neel has shared an update on sequel to Yash's superhit film

The KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018

The sequel will hit cinema halls worldwide on 14th April, 2022

Post ‘Bahubali’ franchise, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ featuring Yash is certainly one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. All the fans of ‘KGF’ and Yash can rejoice now, as the makers have announced the release date of the movie. The film will hit cinema halls worldwide on 14th April, 2022. Building the anticipation and curiosity even further, the makers have announced the launch date of the action-packed trailer of the movie.

Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27”.

Along with the big announcement, the makers have also launched an impactful creative of Yash, looking intense and all set to take on his enemies this time!

The KGF Chapter 1 in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for part 2, now, the release date announcement and trailer launch of the film will put an end to all speculations and rumours.

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt sharing the screen space for the first time along with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon, which is going to be a sight to behold.

Yash will be seen as an underworld don named Rocky, while Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena will play important roles in the movie.

It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films

After acquiring the pan-India craze, 'KGF - Chapter 1' stood as one of the biggest hits in the country. Now that the franchise is gearing up for the release of its sequel, this film will be released worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The silver screens will witness the release of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on April 14, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.