KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's blockbuster film outshines Doctor Strange 2 and Bollywood films

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: South superstar Yash managed to blow up the theatres yet again with his film KGF: Chapter 2. Released on April 14th, the film has been setting the box office on fire since Day 1 and refuses to slow down. In fact, it has beaten all the films that were released soon after including Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn's Runway, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and others. This is proof enough that South cinema is dominating the market while superstars from Bollywood have taken a backseat. Till now, the Prashanth Neel directorial has earned Rs 420 crores at the Indian box office. Globally, the film is inching closer to Rs 1200 crore club. It has been braving Hollywood release Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness currently.

KGF: Chapter 2 has completed one month on the screens and fans are still not done with watching Rocky Bhai. After becoming the third highest-grossing film beating SS Rajamouli's recently released RRR, Yash starrer is expected to join the Rs 1200 crore club over the weekend.

Hindi grossers Overseas after the pandemic:

1. KGF 2 - $9m apprx ( 22 days)

2. 83 - $8,500,000

3. Sooryavanshi - $8,350,000

4. Gangubai Kathiwadi - $7,470,000

5. The Kashmir Files - $5,600,000

6. RRR - $4,500,000

7. Bell Bottom - $1,920,000

8. Antim - The Final Truth - $1,800,000

9. Runway - $1,100,000 (10 days)

10. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - $1,050,000

KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The film continued after Yash aka Rocky Bhai took over the KGF mines after killing Garuda. In the Part 2, he came face to face with Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt for power and supremacy.

The makers of the KGF franchise have already announced KGF: Chapter 3. Fans are excited about the next instalment and also waiting eagerly for KGF: Chapter 2 to release on OTT. The film will premiere online on Amazon Prime Video, however, no announcement of the date has been made yet.

