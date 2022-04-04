Yash promises 'more madness' in KGF Chapter 2 as advance bookings open in USA

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH Actor Yash in the poster of KGF: Chapter 2

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 is eyeing a grand release worldwide

It is set to release in USA, UK, Italy, Greece, South American nations in native Indian languages

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt

The trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 has struck all the right chords with the audience. While the audience, especially fans of Yash all over are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action, and unpredictable direction by Prashanth Neel, the trailer has amplified the buzz around its release. Bollywood's veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are in important roles in KGF: Chapter 2. It will hit the screens on April 14. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, while it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to Vijay Deverakonda's Liger: Pan-India action films to outshine Bollywood in 2022

The film is all set to premiere in the USA on April 13, for which advance bookings have begun. Along with the USA, the film will also be released in South America in all the South Indian languages. It will also become the first South Indian movie to release in Greece. Setting its footprint on the global stage, KGF will release in Greece in 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kanada, and Hindi, while in Italy, the film will release in 4 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is the biggest achievement for any regional film to set up its global footprints on such a huge level.

KGF: Chapter 2 picks up after the events of Chapter 1, Garuda has been killed and Rocky has taken control of the KGF.

Read: KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: All the returning and new characters in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer sequel

When asked what the fans can expect from the sequel, Yash said that his character Rocky was just getting started in Chapter 1 and promised 'more madness' in the sequel. "In Chapter 1, I was in that place where I couldn't talk much and most of the time, I expressed myself with eyes. There were very minimal dialogues but in this Chapter 1, I have taken control so now there are so many other challenges and how I ended the character. The kind of madness you saw in chapter one was just glimpses of what the audience will see in chapter 2. There is a lot more madness in Chapter 2," he told IANS.

Talking about the sequel and the choice of story for KGF, he added, "There are a lot of emotions and drama in the film. That's a good imaginary story. Since my childhood, we are used to listening to stories where it starts that there used to be a king and all of those things. It is all fiction. So, we connect with such stories and I believe the same happened with KGF and hope the same for Chapter 2."

KGF: Chapter 2 releases in India on April 14.