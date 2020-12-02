Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMRADHIKAPANDIT KGF actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit's cute birthday wish for daughter Ayra on second birthday

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have the most adorable birthday wish for their daughter Ayra who turned two years old today. The couple keeps sharing pictures of their kids on social media. Sharing a picture of their little angel, Radhika wrote, "U have given us nothing but happiness in life. Happy birthday our Lil angel." One of the picture shows little Ayra in a beautiful pink frock. The other picture is a collage of Ayra in different moods. She added, "P.S : Don't grow up so soon."

Earlier last month, actor Yash had shared a beautiful post for their son on his first birthday. He wrote, "Birthday... U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday."

In October, superstar Yash started shooting for the sequel of KGF. Shooting for the much-hyped film had been halted due to the pandemic but with lockdown eased, the unit is back at work. The actor, who will return as Rocky Bhai in the film, shared a photo on Instagram informing his fans about resuming shoot.

Yash shared a photo of himself and captioned it: "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to learn to sail..After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today."

"KGF 2" also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, the antagonist of the story.

