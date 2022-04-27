'KGF 2' production house to launch Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuvarajkumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YUVA_RAJKUMAR KGF 2 makers to launch Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew

Yuvarajkumar, grandson of Kannada film legend, late Rajkumar, and nephew of late star Puneeth Rajkumar, is making a grand debut in the Kannada film industry.

'KGF: Chapter 2' production house Hombale Films has made an announcement on Wednesday and released the first look of the actor which is loved by audiences.

Yuvarajkumar is the son of Kannada veteran actor Raghavendra Rajkumar. Yuvarajkumar has prepared well for his launch and he had caught the attention after the release of the teaser of 'Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava' in November, 2020. The project is yet to take off.

The director of super hit movies 'Rajakumara' and 'Yuvaratna' Santhosh Anand Ram is directing the movie.

Yuvarajkumar's aunt Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar stated, "Wishing you all the success that you richly deserve. The legacy continues".