Kerala State Film Awards 2019 Winners: Kani Kusruthi, Suraj Vejaramoodu win top honors

Kerala State Film Awards 2019-2020 finally announced the winners of the most awaited honours. Out of 119 movies, many actors and actresses won for their stellar performances. The screening of the films started in mid-September. While Suraj Vejaramoodu won the Best Actor, Kani Kusruthi won the award for Best actress. On the other hand, Vasanthi won many hearts and bagged the best film honour. The jury included sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, filmmakers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin, Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy and ace cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

Complete Kerala State Film Awards 2019 winners list:

Best Actor - Suaj Vejaramoodu Best Actress – Kani Kusruthi Best Film – Vasanthi Second Best Film – Kenchira Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu) Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil Best Character Actress – Swasika (Vasanthi) Acting: Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Anna Ben (Helen), Priyamvadha Krishna (Thottapan) Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) Music Director for BGM – Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram) Best Singer (Male) – Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha) Best Singer (Female) – Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi) Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair (Kenchira) Best Editor- Kiran Das (Ishq) Best Sound Mixing – Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu) Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq) Best sync sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani) Best Children's Movie – Nani Best Male Dubbing Artist – Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar) Best Choreography - Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar) Best Make up – Ranjith Ambady (Helen) Best Art director – Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan) Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenhira) Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

