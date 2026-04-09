Kerala Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other Malayalam actors cast their votes

New Delhi:

Kerala is voting in its Assembly elections on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with 2.71 crore voters set to cast their votes in a decisive contest that will test the ruling LDF's bid for a third consecutive term. As per Election Commission figures, the electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters.

Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm across all 140 constituencies where 883 candidates are in the fray. Several Malayalam film stars, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others stepped out early to cast their votes as Kerala went to the polls for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Mohanlal casts vote in Kerala elections

South superstar Mohanlal arrived to cast his vote at his respective polling booth in the Kerala Elections 2026. He also shared a picture of himself showing his inked finger on his Instagram Story. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MOHANLAL)Screengrab from Mohanlal's Instagram story.

Prithviraj Sukumaran casts his vote at a polling station

Malayalam actor and film producer Prithviraj Sukumaran cast his vote at a polling station. He was seen standing in a queue at Government Fisheries High School, Thevara. He also took to his Instagram stories to update his fans after casting his vote with a picture of his inked finger, Sukumaran wrote, "Make it count!". Take a look below:

(Image Source : PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram story.

Kerala Assembly elections see Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas at voting booths

Moreover, superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty arrived to cast their vote in Kochi. Actor Kunchacko Boban also arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Alappuzha. The actor recently appeared in crime thriller Officer on Duty. He is best known for his roles in 'Anjaam Pathiraa', 'Take Off', 'Nina, Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Virus'.

Lokah actor Tovino Thomas casted his vote with family in Thrissur. When asked by news agency PTI if he was considering joining politics, the actor said, "I don't think I can handle the stress."

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