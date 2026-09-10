Singer Keneeshaa Francis wishes 'extraordinary soul' Ravi Mohan on his birthday, after announcing breakup

Singer Keneeshaa Francis wished actor Ravi Mohan on his birthday, calling him an "extraordinary soul" in a social media post. Her birthday message has caught attention as it comes months after she seemingly announced their separation and stepped away from social media amid widespread attention.

Ravi, who celebrated his 46th birthday on September 10, has been in the news over the past few months for his personal life and upcoming projects. Keneeshaa's latest birthday wish for Ravi comes shortly after their professional collaboration was announced. Here's what she wrote for Ravi on his birthday.

Keneeshaa Francis wishes 'extraordinary soul' Ravi Mohan on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Keneeshaa Francis re-shared a video posted by Ravi Mohan's production banner and penned a heartfelt message. She wrote, "If there is one person who understands that.. it will be you. Thank you da… for the song and for everything" It also added, "Happy Birthday RM, if there’s one extraordinary soul in this world - it is thou. Have the bestest forevaa @iam_ravimohan (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: RAVI MOHAN)Screengrab taken from Ravi Mohan's Instagram Story.

Keneesha joins Ravi Mohan's An Ordinary Man

Notably, Keneeshaa recently joined Ravi Mohan’s directorial debut An Ordinary Man as a music composer. The promo song of An Ordinary Man, composed by Keneeshaa, was released on September 10, 2026. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "The wait is over. Time to go #HIGHER #AnOrdinaryMan promo song is out now on all audio platforms. Press play. Turn it up (sic)."

Keneeshaa Francis announces split from Ravi Mohan

In May, Keneeshaa shared an emotional note in which she said she was leaving behind a chapter of her life. She also revealed that she had decided to leave Chennai and take a break from social media after facing intense criticism and online trolling over her association with actor Ravi Mohan.

In her lengthy note, Keneeshaa wrote, "Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

She also added, "I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got what you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess."

Ravi Mohan's upcoming film, An Ordinary Man, also stars Yogi Babu in a key role. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's release date.

Also Read:

Keneeshaa Francis joins Ravi Mohan's directorial debut, months after announcing split and social media exit